Pacific Foods Organic Low Sodium Vegetable Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0005260305450
Product Details
Nature's bounty is captured in our rich, organic vegetable broth that's a perfect start to so many dishes. We've simmered savory leeks, onions, and garlic, adding carrots and celery and vine-ripened tomatoes for garden fresh flavor.
- Get creative in the kitchen
- Add a dash of extra flavor to your favorite soups
- Use as a delicious broth for fondue
- Substitute in place of water for more flavorful rice or pasta
- Reheat leftovers by adding a little broth for an instant refresh
- 1-step easy open cap
- Gluten free
- Low sodium
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Carrots*, Celery*, Onions*, Leeks*, Tomato Puree (Tomatoes*, Sea Salt, Citric Acid) *, Mushrooms*, Garlic*, Spices*, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
