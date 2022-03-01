Pacific Foods™ Organic Oat Milk Cumin Carrot Soup
Product Details
Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Cumin Carrot Oat Milk Soup pairs carrots with creamy oat milk to create this plant-based soup. This creamy plant-based soup is slightly spicy and balanced with a touch of smokiness from ancho chili peppers and cumin. Enjoy on its own or add it to your favorite recipes! Plus, it's made without any genetically engineered ingredients and is 100 calories per serving.
- Made with carrots and cumin
- Honest ingredients
- Creamy Vegan Soup
- Organic oat milk adds creamy texture
- Eat alone or try in recipes
- 100 calories per serving
- No genetically engineered ingredients
- 3 grams of protein per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, CARROT PUREE*, OAT MILK (WATER, OATS*)*, RICE FLOUR*, ONION PUREE*, GROUND CASHEWS*, GARLIC PUREE*, PEA PROTEIN*, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL*, SEA SALT, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR*, SPICES*, ANCHO CHILE PEPPER*, CUMIN*, OREGANO EXTRACT*. *ORGANIC CONTAINS: CASHEW
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More