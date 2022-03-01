Pacific Foods™ Organic Oat Milk Cumin Carrot Soup Perspective: front
Pacific Foods™ Organic Oat Milk Cumin Carrot Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0005260328074
Product Details

Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Cumin Carrot Oat Milk Soup pairs carrots with creamy oat milk to create this plant-based soup. This creamy plant-based soup is slightly spicy and balanced with a touch of smokiness from ancho chili peppers and cumin. Enjoy on its own or add it to your favorite recipes! Plus, it's made without any genetically engineered ingredients and is 100 calories per serving.

  • Made with carrots and cumin
  • Honest ingredients
  • Creamy Vegan Soup
  • Organic oat milk adds creamy texture
  • Eat alone or try in recipes
  • 100 calories per serving
  • No genetically engineered ingredients
  • 3 grams of protein per serving

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium380mg17%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar2g
Protein3g4%
Calcium20mg
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, CARROT PUREE*, OAT MILK (WATER, OATS*)*, RICE FLOUR*, ONION PUREE*, GROUND CASHEWS*, GARLIC PUREE*, PEA PROTEIN*, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL*, SEA SALT, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR*, SPICES*, ANCHO CHILE PEPPER*, CUMIN*, OREGANO EXTRACT*. *ORGANIC CONTAINS: CASHEW

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.