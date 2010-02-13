Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup Perspective: front
Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0005260304184
Product Details

Grown in the sun and harvested at peak flavor, our favorite red peppers are slow roasted to bring out their natural sweetness. Vine-ripened tomatoes, organic milk, and a blend of spices round out the flavor for a soup that tastes like summer.

  • Smother enchiladas or stuffed peppers
  • Top with grated cheese, bacon, and croutons
  • Use as a base in your favorite casserole
  • 110 calories
  • 5 grams of protein
  • Gluten free
  • USDA Organic
  • Vegetarian
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar15g
Protein6g
Calcium142mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium512mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Reduced Fat Milk*, Water, Tomato Paste*, Red Bell Peppers*, Cane Sugar*, Roasted Red Bell Peppers*, Roasted Garlic*, Sea Salt, Butter*, Sodium Citrate, Non-fat Dry Milk*, Rice Flour*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Powder*, Spices*.*Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More