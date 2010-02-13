Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup
Product Details
Grown in the sun and harvested at peak flavor, our favorite red peppers are slow roasted to bring out their natural sweetness. Vine-ripened tomatoes, organic milk, and a blend of spices round out the flavor for a soup that tastes like summer.
- Smother enchiladas or stuffed peppers
- Top with grated cheese, bacon, and croutons
- Use as a base in your favorite casserole
- 110 calories
- 5 grams of protein
- Gluten free
- USDA Organic
- Vegetarian
- Kosher dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Milk*, Water, Tomato Paste*, Red Bell Peppers*, Cane Sugar*, Roasted Red Bell Peppers*, Roasted Garlic*, Sea Salt, Butter*, Sodium Citrate, Non-fat Dry Milk*, Rice Flour*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Powder*, Spices*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More