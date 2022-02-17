Pacific Foods® Organic Unsalted Chicken Bone Broth
Product Details
Pacific Foods® Organic Unsalted Chicken Bone Broth is a delicious, satisfying addition to your everyday routine. We slow-simmer organic chicken bones with vegetables, apple cider vinegar and rosemary for a savory bone broth full of naturally-occurring collagen without high sodium. Traditionally sipped by the cup, this bone broth is ready to drink-just pour, heat and enjoy! This broth is great for anyone with special dietary needs, as it is gluten-free, soy-free, wheat-free and yeast-free, with no added salt or sugar. Recyclable 32-ounce carton is perfect for drinking or cooking. At Pacific Foods®, we're proud of using simple recipes and clean, whole food ingredients . We steer clear of preservatives, additives and GMOs and always will. Our mission is to nourish every body, one meal at a time.
- Full of naturally-occurring collagen made from slowly simmered organic free-range chicken bones, no powders
- Carefully sourced non-GMO ingredients with nothing artificial added. USDA Organic. Gluten-free, Dairy-free, no MSG. No salt or sugar added.
- Pour, heat and sip warm by the cup or enhance flavor of recipes that call for water or broth
- May be suitable for Paleo diets, Keto diets, post-workout, afternoon refueling, or evening routine for a low-calorie soothing snack
- Refrigerate after opening and use within 7 to 10 days
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Chicken*, Onions*, Carrots*, Celery*, Spices*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Rosemary Extract* [Antioxidant].
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
