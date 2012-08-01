Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Lentil & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Product Details
This is not your grandmother's lentil soup. We combine the rich flavors that come from fire roasted red peppers with tender lentils, vine ripened tomatoes, and black beans that add a hearty quality to this modern take on an old classic.
- 150 calories
- 7 grams of protein
- 7 grams of fiber
- Excellent source of fiber
- Vegan
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes*, Tomato Juice*, Citric Acid) *, Onions*, Lentils*, Blanched Black Beans*, Celery*, Corn*, Roasted Red Peppers*, Cornstarch*, Sea Salt, Cane Sugar*, Cider Vinegar*, Garlic*, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper*, Spices*, Salt, Garlic Powder*) *, Spices*.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More