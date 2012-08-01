Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Lentil & Roasted Red Pepper Soup Perspective: front
Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Lentil & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

17 ozUPC: 0005260305464
Product Details

This is not your grandmother's lentil soup. We combine the rich flavors that come from fire roasted red peppers with tender lentils, vine ripened tomatoes, and black beans that add a hearty quality to this modern take on an old classic.

  • 150 calories
  • 7 grams of protein
  • 7 grams of fiber
  • Excellent source of fiber
  • Vegan
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Sodium640mg27.83%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar3g
Protein8g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Potassium440mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes*, Tomato Juice*, Citric Acid) *, Onions*, Lentils*, Blanched Black Beans*, Celery*, Corn*, Roasted Red Peppers*, Cornstarch*, Sea Salt, Cane Sugar*, Cider Vinegar*, Garlic*, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper*, Spices*, Salt, Garlic Powder*) *, Spices*.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
