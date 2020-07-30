Hover to Zoom
Pacific Foods® Organicm Gluten Free Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup
10.5 ozUPC: 0005260327764
Pacific Foods® Organic Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup is good, old-fashioned Cream of Chicken Soup, but with a modern twist. Our organic soup is a savory blend of roasted chicken, cream and garlic. Versatile and perfect for a busy cook, serve this soup over rice or steamed vegetables, or use it in casseroles or sauces.
- Made with organic ingredients
- Great as a base for soups, casseroles and sauces
- Mix soup with equal parts milk or water and either microwave or heat on a stovetop
- No additives, preservatives and common allergens, and GMOs
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium650mg28.26%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Chicken Stock*, Cornstarch*, Chicken*, Cream*, Rice Flour*, Sea Salt, Chicken Fat*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Powder*.*Organic
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
