Pacific Foods® Organic Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup is good, old-fashioned Cream of Chicken Soup, but with a modern twist. Our organic soup is a savory blend of roasted chicken, cream and garlic. Versatile and perfect for a busy cook, serve this soup over rice or steamed vegetables, or use it in casseroles or sauces.

Made with organic ingredients

Great as a base for soups, casseroles and sauces

Mix soup with equal parts milk or water and either microwave or heat on a stovetop

No additives, preservatives and common allergens, and GMOs