Ingredients

Water, Corn*, Cream*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Roasted Poblano Peppers*, Wheat Flour*, Cornstarch*, Roasted Red Peppers*, Seasoning Blend (Sea Salt, Spices*, Chili Pepper, Garlic, Onion*, Cane Sugar, Cilantro*, Red Pepper*, Sunflower Oil*) *, Tomato Paste*, Garlic, Sea Salt, Cider Vinegar*, Spices*

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.