Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder

17 ozUPC: 0005260305461
Product Details

Fire-roasted poblano peppers set a smoky tone for this chef's take on thisstylishly simple blend of sweet corn, potatoes and cream. A pleasingly unexpected bite of chili pepper, cumin and cilantro adds a touch of complexity to the this take on the hearty, nurturing classic. Include some crusty, rustic bread for dipping and you have a wholesome and delicious mean in minutes.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24.36%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium1160mg50.43%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium650mg15%
Vitamin D0.6mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn*, Cream*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Roasted Poblano Peppers*, Wheat Flour*, Cornstarch*, Roasted Red Peppers*, Seasoning Blend (Sea Salt, Spices*, Chili Pepper, Garlic, Onion*, Cane Sugar, Cilantro*, Red Pepper*, Sunflower Oil*) *, Tomato Paste*, Garlic, Sea Salt, Cider Vinegar*, Spices*

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More