Pacific Foods Poblano Pepper and Corn Chowder
Product Details
Fire-roasted poblano peppers set a smoky tone for this chef's take on thisstylishly simple blend of sweet corn, potatoes and cream. A pleasingly unexpected bite of chili pepper, cumin and cilantro adds a touch of complexity to the this take on the hearty, nurturing classic. Include some crusty, rustic bread for dipping and you have a wholesome and delicious mean in minutes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn*, Cream*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Roasted Poblano Peppers*, Wheat Flour*, Cornstarch*, Roasted Red Peppers*, Seasoning Blend (Sea Salt, Spices*, Chili Pepper, Garlic, Onion*, Cane Sugar, Cilantro*, Red Pepper*, Sunflower Oil*) *, Tomato Paste*, Garlic, Sea Salt, Cider Vinegar*, Spices*
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
