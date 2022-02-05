Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: front
Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth
Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth
Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth
Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth
Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth
Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0005260305605
Product Details

Slow-simmered organic beef bones mix with vegetables and vinegar for a savory bone broth that is traditionally sipped by the cup. Sip bone broth instead of coffee or tea for a delicious, satisfying addition to your everyday routine.

  • Heat & sip by the glass — season with ground pepper or crushed garlic
  • Add a cup of bone broth to a soup or stew
  • Use as a liquid to cook grains or beans

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein9g
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock*, Beef*, Onions*, Sea Salt, Celery*, Balsamic Vinegar*, Roasted Garlic*, Mushrooms*, Garlic*, Spices*.*Organic

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
