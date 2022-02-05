Pacific Organic Beef Bone Broth
Product Details
Slow-simmered organic beef bones mix with vegetables and vinegar for a savory bone broth that is traditionally sipped by the cup. Sip bone broth instead of coffee or tea for a delicious, satisfying addition to your everyday routine.
- Heat & sip by the glass — season with ground pepper or crushed garlic
- Add a cup of bone broth to a soup or stew
- Use as a liquid to cook grains or beans
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock*, Beef*, Onions*, Sea Salt, Celery*, Balsamic Vinegar*, Roasted Garlic*, Mushrooms*, Garlic*, Spices*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More