Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5%

Cholesterol 10mg 3.33%

Sodium 690mg 30%

Total Carbohydrate 17g 6.18% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 14g

Protein 5g

Calcium 136mg 10%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 488mg 10%