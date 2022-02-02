Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Pacific Organic Creamy Tomato Soup
32 fl ozUPC: 0005260304120
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Fresh organic milk from local dairies is a perfect complement to the tangy sweetness of organic tomatoes. A little garlic and onion round out the flavor and adddepth to this wonderful classic family favorite.
- Ripened to perfection
- Use it to make gazpacho or as a base for your next sauce
- Top with cilantro and a little sour cream
- 100 calories
- 5 grams of protein
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Low in fat
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar14g
Protein5g
Calcium136mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium488mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Milk*, Water Tomato Paste*, Cane Sugar*, Sea Salt, Sodium Citrate, Rice Flour*, Cheddar Cheese Flavor (Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk*, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes] *, Water, Salt) *, Garlic Powder*, Onion Powder*
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More