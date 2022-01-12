Hover to Zoom
Pacific Organic Low Sodium Free Range Chicken Broth
4 ct / 8 fl ozUPC: 0005260305435
Product Details
When nature gives you such delicious ingredients to work with, the key is to keep it simple. It’s the perfect combination of organic free range chicken and just the right amount of seasonings that makes this organic chicken broth so rich and full of flavor.
- Gluten free
- Fat free
- Low sodium
- Four individual packages
- From suppliers with highest quality standards
- Tracking every ingredient for safety and traceability
- Sourcing as close to home as possible
- Sustainable practices that minimize the impact on the earth
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken*, Rosemary Extract* [Antioxidant]) *, Chicken Flavor*, Cane Sugar*, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More