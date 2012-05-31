Hover to Zoom
Pacific Organic Vegetable Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0005260305410
Nature's Bounty is captured in our rich, organic vegetable broth that's a perfect start to so many dishes. We've simmered savory leeks, onions and garlic, adding carrots and celery and vine-ripened tomatoes for garden fresh flavor.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Fat Free
- USDA Organic
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water, Carrots*, Celery*, Onions*, Leeks*, Tomato Puree (Tomatoes*, Sea Salt, Citric Acid) *, Sea Salt, Mushrooms*, Garlic*, Spices*.*Organic
Free from Milk and its Derivatives.
