Pacifica After Sun Coconut Vanilla Body Spray

6 fl ozUPC: 0068773580018
  • 100% Vegan - Cruelty-Free
  • You are super hot. And so is your skin (after a long day in the sun, that is). This spray will make you happy as you cool down. Hydrating aloe with natural extracts come together in this all over body mist. Try putting it in the fridge before you spray it on your body for an extra cooling effect
  • Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters. Formulated without petroleum, parabens or phthalates
  • Instructions: Spray on your skin after time in the sun

