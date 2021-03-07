Don't let bacne keep you from showing your beautiful body! We’ve got your back! From our fan favorite Acne Warrior line, we added this convenient continuous acne-fighting body spray to easily treat body acne even in hard-to-reach places – on your back, chest and other areas that need support. This medicated, and sensitive skin-approved spray combines maximum strength 2% salicylic acid infused with natural extracts in a lightweight medicated spray to target body acne, wherever it may appear.

For all skin types, especially acne prone & oily skin

Continuous non-aerosol spray delivers acne-fighting formula to easily treat body acne

Dermatologist tested and sensitive skin approved