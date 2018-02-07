Hydrate your skin while peptides work their magic. Pacifica's Disobey Time Rose and Peptide Face Mask is infused with plant extracts, flowers, and dreams of youthful skin. Serum-like formula does not need to be rinsed and continues to work even when mask is removed.Best For:All skin types especially dry and those who wish to fight the look of time.Ingredients We Love:Peptides, rose hip seed oil, chamomile extract, red rice extract, hyaluronic acid, pomegranate and green tea.100% Vegan & Cruelty-freePacifica Promise:Formulated without parabens, phthalates or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn't love)Recycle with Pacifica:We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. InstructionsGently unfold sheet mask and place on face adjusting eye, nose and mouth openings to fit. Kick your feet up and relax for 10-20 minutes. Remove mask and discard. No need to rinse your pretty face. Massage remaining serum over face and neck.