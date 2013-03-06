Hover to Zoom
Pacifica Dreamy Youth Day & Night Face Cream
1.69 fl ozUPC: 0068773530103
Product Details
Pacifica's Fleuracell Complex contains ingredients shown to help:
- minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- deeply moisture and protect
- promote a lifting effect
- improve skin's radiance
Bring back the flow glow of youthful skin with this potent anti-aging complex supported by clinically proven natural actives. Concentrated native floral cells (also called floral stem cells), peptides, high potency antioxidants, and advanced natural extracts come together in our exclusive superpower Fleuracell Complex.
- 100% Vegan. Cruelty-free
- Formulated without petroleum, parabens, SLS or phthalates
- Natural Skincare
- Transcend Aging Restore Radiance
- Fleuracell Complex® with Concentrated Flora Stem Cells
- Powerhouse Antioxidants
- All Skin Types