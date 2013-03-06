Pacifica's Fleuracell Complex contains ingredients shown to help:

minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles

deeply moisture and protect

promote a lifting effect

improve skin's radiance

Bring back the flow glow of youthful skin with this potent anti-aging complex supported by clinically proven natural actives. Concentrated native floral cells (also called floral stem cells), peptides, high potency antioxidants, and advanced natural extracts come together in our exclusive superpower Fleuracell Complex.