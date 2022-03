Perfumed in a traditional French style, this fresh scent conjures spring with a blend of Lilac, Magnolia Leaves, Heliotrope, Ylang Ylang, Hyacinth and subtle notes of Nectarine. This is truly the best Lilac ever.

100% Vegan

Cruelty Free

Formulated Without Parabens, Phthalates and Propylene Glycol