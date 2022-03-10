Pacifica® Glow Baby Radiance Peel Pads Perspective: front
Pacifica® Glow Baby Radiance Peel Pads Perspective: back
Pacifica® Glow Baby Radiance Peel Pads

60 ctUPC: 0068773530501
Product Details

Feeling dull? Peel your way to brighter skin with our multi-acid-complex re-texturizing peel pads. Our fast-acting combination of [vegan] lactic, glycolic and salicylic acids works to exfoliate, retexturize and deep clean pores, revealing brighter, more glowing skin. Apple fruit extract helps add hydration to help soothe skin.

  • Helps reveals brighter, more glowing skin
  • Deep cleans pores & improves skin tone & texture
  • Fast-acting multi-acid complex