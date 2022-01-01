Hover to Zoom
Pacifica® Glow Baby Super C
0.8 fl ozUPC: 0068773530503
Consider this your superhero glow-up. This multiactive super serum turns up the brightness on dull skin. Powered by our BrightfirmTM complex, this advanced antioxidant formula contains 20% Vitamin C, and concentrated doses of Kakadu Plum & Boswellia Extract to support your most beautiful radiance.
- Advanced antioxidant formula with 20% concentration of Vitamin C Our BrightfirmTM complex contains concentrated blend of Vitamin C, Kakadu Plum & Boswellia Extract Lightweight
- Fast-absorbing Formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin