Pacifica® Glow Baby Vitaglow Face Lotion
1.7 fl ozUPC: 0068773530502
Product Details
Hydrated skin is glowing skin. Powered by our Brightfirm ComplexTM, this formula is packed with multiple forms of Vitamin C, plant extracts and Vitamin E to help visibly brighten, firm, and reduce the appearance of signs of photoaging. Find your glow, no filters needed.
- Visibly hydrates & brightens skin
- Helps to firm skin & reduce signs of photoaging
- Lightweight non-greasy formula
- Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil