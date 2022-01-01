Hydrated skin is glowing skin. Powered by our Brightfirm ComplexTM, this formula is packed with multiple forms of Vitamin C, plant extracts and Vitamin E to help visibly brighten, firm, and reduce the appearance of signs of photoaging. Find your glow, no filters needed.

Visibly hydrates & brightens skin

Helps to firm skin & reduce signs of photoaging

Lightweight non-greasy formula

Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil