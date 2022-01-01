Pacifica® Glow Baby Vitaglow Face Lotion Perspective: front
Pacifica® Glow Baby Vitaglow Face Lotion Perspective: back
Pacifica® Glow Baby Vitaglow Face Lotion

1.7 fl ozUPC: 0068773530502
Hydrated skin is glowing skin. Powered by our Brightfirm ComplexTM, this formula is packed with multiple forms of Vitamin C, plant extracts and Vitamin E to help visibly brighten, firm, and reduce the appearance of signs of photoaging. Find your glow, no filters needed.

  • Visibly hydrates & brightens skin
  • Helps to firm skin & reduce signs of photoaging
  • Lightweight non-greasy formula
  • Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil