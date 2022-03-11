Hover to Zoom
Pacifica® Glowing Glycolic Acid Orange & Vanilla Makeup Removing Wipes
30 ctUPC: 0068773530419
Product Details
We make it easy to be good! Clean skin is the first step in any good skin care routine. These Glowing Makeup Removing Wipes are AHA towelettes that remove makeup and oil while helping reveal your most beautiful glow. Glycolic acid, coconut water, calendula and aloe come together in these natural plant fiber towelettes to support your skin.
- VEGAN
- CRUELTY FREE
- PARABEN FREE
- PHTHALATES FREE
- SLS FREE
- MINERAL OIL FREE