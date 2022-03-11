Pacifica® Glowing Glycolic Acid Orange & Vanilla Makeup Removing Wipes Perspective: front
Pacifica® Glowing Glycolic Acid Orange & Vanilla Makeup Removing Wipes

30 ctUPC: 0068773530419
Purchase Options

Product Details

We make it easy to be good! Clean skin is the first step in any good skin care routine. These Glowing Makeup Removing Wipes are AHA towelettes that remove makeup and oil while helping reveal your most beautiful glow. Glycolic acid, coconut water, calendula and aloe come together in these natural plant fiber towelettes to support your skin.

  • VEGAN
  • CRUELTY FREE
  • PARABEN FREE
  • PHTHALATES FREE
  • SLS FREE
  • MINERAL OIL FREE