Intensely Moisturizing With Shea & Mango Butters

100% Vegan Cruelty-Free

A warm blend of sultry fresh coconut and delicate creamy vanilla

Exotic and ambrosial

Highly effective moisturizer for even the driest skin

Vitamin E, kukui nut, macadamia nut and rose hip seed oils, combined with shea and mango butters, provide nourishing and replenishing moisture

Arnica, chamomile and cucumber invite the smoothest skin to appear

Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters

Formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, peanut oil & petrolatum

Suggested Use: Use on your entire beautiful body

Warnings: As with any product, discontinue use if irritation occurs.