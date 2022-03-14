Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Body Butter Perspective: front
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Body Butter

8 fl ozUPC: 0068773553012
Product Details

  • Intensely Moisturizing With Shea & Mango Butters
  • 100% Vegan Cruelty-Free
  • A warm blend of sultry fresh coconut and delicate creamy vanilla
  • Exotic and ambrosial
  • Highly effective moisturizer for even the driest skin
  • Vitamin E, kukui nut, macadamia nut and rose hip seed oils, combined with shea and mango butters, provide nourishing and replenishing moisture
  • Arnica, chamomile and cucumber invite the smoothest skin to appear
  • Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters
  • Formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, peanut oil & petrolatum
  • Suggested Use: Use on your entire beautiful body

Warnings: As with any product, discontinue use if irritation occurs.

