Pacifica's Indian Coconut Nectar is a sensuous and delicious blend inspired by travels to faraway destinations. This warm, sultry blend of coconut and delicate creamy vanilla is pure ambrosia.

Sultry Fresh Coconut, Delicate Vanilla and Creamy Vetiver

100% Vegan

Cruelty Free

Formulated Without Parabens, Phthalates and Propylene Glycol