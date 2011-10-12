Hover to Zoom
Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Butter
8 fl ozUPC: 0068773553003
Product Details
A beautifully sophisticated, exotic blend of Tahitian vanilla, loved for its fruity and slightly floral aroma, anchored with creamy, satisfying rich Bourbon vanilla.
Highly effective moisturizer for even the driest skin. Vitamin E, kukui nut, macadamia nut and rose hip seed oils combined with shea and mango butters provide nourishing and replenishing moisture. Arnica, chamomile and cucumber invite the smoothest skin to appear. Used on you entire beautiful body.
- Natural Bodycare
- Intensely Moisturizing
- Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Peanut Oil and Petroleum
- 100% Vegan
- Cruelty-Free