A beautifully sophisticated, exotic blend of Tahitian vanilla, loved for its fruity and slightly floral aroma, anchored with creamy, satisfying rich Bourbon vanilla.

Highly effective moisturizer for even the driest skin. Vitamin E, kukui nut, macadamia nut and rose hip seed oils combined with shea and mango butters provide nourishing and replenishing moisture. Arnica, chamomile and cucumber invite the smoothest skin to appear. Used on you entire beautiful body.