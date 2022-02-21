Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Scrub Perspective: front
Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Scrub Perspective: back
Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Scrub

6 fl ozUPC: 0068773562396
Scrub away the day by deeply exfoliating your skin and relaxing your mind. Inspired by our best-selling fragrance and infused with sugar, vanilla & rosehip oil this gentle scrub will give you a sweet escape from your everyday.
Exfoliating plant-powered body scrub

  • Smells like an exotic blend of vanilla
  • Formulated with vanilla, sugar & rosehip oil
  • Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil