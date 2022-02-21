Scrub away the day by deeply exfoliating your skin and relaxing your mind. Inspired by our best-selling fragrance and infused with sugar, vanilla & rosehip oil this gentle scrub will give you a sweet escape from your everyday.

Exfoliating plant-powered body scrub

Smells like an exotic blend of vanilla

Formulated with vanilla, sugar & rosehip oil

Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil

