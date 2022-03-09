Take an island escape with our Island Vanilla body wash. Inspired by our best-selling fragrance, this is an exotic blend of Tahitian vanilla, loved for its fruity and slightly floral aroma, anchored with creamy, rich bourbon vanilla. Infused with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, lavender and white tea, this body wash will replenish your body and calm your mind.

Replenishing plant-powered body wash

Smells like an exotic blend of vanilla

Soothing vanilla aloe lavender & white tea

Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil

