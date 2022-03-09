Hover to Zoom
Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Wash
12 fl ozUPC: 0068773562395
Take an island escape with our Island Vanilla body wash. Inspired by our best-selling fragrance, this is an exotic blend of Tahitian vanilla, loved for its fruity and slightly floral aroma, anchored with creamy, rich bourbon vanilla. Infused with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, lavender and white tea, this body wash will replenish your body and calm your mind.
- Replenishing plant-powered body wash
- Smells like an exotic blend of vanilla
- Soothing vanilla aloe lavender & white tea
- Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil