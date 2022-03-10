Get gritty with this ultimate fighter. Blemishes can bite the dust and oily skin gets KO'd. This green and black powerhouse detox blend combines charcoal, clay, willowherb, aloe vera, and kale extract. Wear it as a mask, then massage to loosen all the rest of the junk hiding out on your beautiful skin ready to wreak havoc. Send a finishing blow to damaging oxidized oil, blemishes, blackheads, and skin clogging nasties. Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters.