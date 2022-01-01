Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Lotion Perspective: front
Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Lotion Perspective: back
Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Lotion

5 fl ozUPC: 0068773562339
Get ready to relax and smell incredible while you hydrate your beautiful skin with our lightweight body lotion. Our plant-powered aromatherapy blend meets up with plant extracts, aloe vera, antioxidants, sunflower oil, vitamin E and coconut water to support your skin and mind.

  • Smells like lavender with a hint of rose
  • Made in the USA
  • Globally sourced ingredients
  • Lightweight
  • 100% Vegan
  • Cruelty Free