Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Lotion
5 fl ozUPC: 0068773562339
Product Details
Get ready to relax and smell incredible while you hydrate your beautiful skin with our lightweight body lotion. Our plant-powered aromatherapy blend meets up with plant extracts, aloe vera, antioxidants, sunflower oil, vitamin E and coconut water to support your skin and mind.
- Smells like lavender with a hint of rose
- Made in the USA
- Globally sourced ingredients
- Lightweight
- 100% Vegan
- Cruelty Free