Scrub away the day by deeply exfoliating your skin and relaxing your mind. Infused with papaya acids, antioxidants, plant extracts, hydrating rose hip and sunflower oils, and coconut water. Make your shower or bathing ritual super effective while leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth.

Smells like lavender with a hint of vanilla

Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients

100% Vegan

Cruelty Free