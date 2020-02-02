Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Wash
12 fl ozUPC: 0068773562340
Purchase Options
Product Details
Wash away the day by cleansing your skin and relaxing your mind. Infused with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, coconut water and our signature plant-powered aromatherapy. Make your shower or bathing ritual your time to let all your stress wash away.
- Smells like lavender with a hint of rose
- Made in the USA
- Globally sourced ingredients
- 100% Vegan
- Cruelty Free
- 100% Recycled Plastic Bottle