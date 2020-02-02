Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Wash Perspective: front
Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Wash
Pacifica® Lavender Moon Body Wash

12 fl ozUPC: 0068773562340
Wash away the day by cleansing your skin and relaxing your mind. Infused with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, coconut water and our signature plant-powered aromatherapy. Make your shower or bathing ritual your time to let all your stress wash away.

  • Smells like lavender with a hint of rose
  • Made in the USA
  • Globally sourced ingredients
  • 100% Vegan
  • Cruelty Free
  • 100% Recycled Plastic Bottle