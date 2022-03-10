Pacifica Natural Beauty Coconut Power Strong & Long Healing Conditioner
Stronger hair means longer hair. Get weightless, exceptional hydration and the strength you need to keep going. Coconut, rice and super fruits come together in this innovative formula designed to help rebuild and revive dry, damaged hair weakened by chemical processes, over washing, heat styling, or daily environmental exposure. Gently restore moisture while adding protection. Say goodbye to bad hair days forever.
Great for all hairy types especially dry, damaged and color-treated hair.
Formulated without parabens, SLS, phthalates or animal ingredients.
Aqua , * , Cetyl Alcohol , * , Stearyl Alcohol , * , Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice , * , Helianthus Annus ( Sunflower ) Seed Oil , * , Hydrolyzed Rice Protein , * , Sorbitan Sesquicaprylate , * , Amodimethicone , Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract , * , Euterpe Oleracea (Acai) Fruit Oil , * , Passiflora Edulis ( Passionfruit ) Seed Oil , * , Oryza Sativa Rice Bran Oil , * , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , * , Caprylic/ Capric Triglyceride , * , Panthenol ( Vitamin B ) , Citric Acid , * , Brassica Oleracea ( Kale ) Extract , * , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , * , Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil , * , Arginine ( Amino Acid ) * , Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) * , Ethyl Hexyl Glycerin , Sodium Benzoate , Potassium Sorbate , * , Parfum ( All Natural , * , Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Fruit Extract , * , Chamomilla Recutita Matricaria Extract , * , Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract ( Monoi ) *
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
