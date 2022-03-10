Stronger hair means longer hair. Get weightless, exceptional hydration and the strength you need to keep going. Coconut, rice and super fruits come together in this innovative formula designed to help rebuild and revive dry, damaged hair weakened by chemical processes, over washing, heat styling, or daily environmental exposure. Gently restore moisture while adding protection. Say goodbye to bad hair days forever.

Great for all hairy types especially dry, damaged and color-treated hair.

Formulated without parabens, SLS, phthalates or animal ingredients.