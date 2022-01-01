When your hair is being a little unruly, it's time to call in some back up. The Pineapple Curls Pomade helps tame flyways and edges, define curls, and add texture. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and nourishing plant oils to help moisturize and add shine while you keep everything under control.

For all hair types, especially curly hair types

Helps tame flyways and edges, define curls, and add texture

Help add moisture and shine