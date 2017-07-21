Go totally naked or rock brown smokey eyes with Pacifica Eye Shadow Palette in Pink Nudes shades. This is your daily go to palette. Highly pigmented mineral eye shadows in a range of your new super wearable favorite colors. Any true beauty knows that it's what's inside that matters. It's also what's not inside: these colors are formulated without animal ingredients, phthalates, talc, parabens, and petroleum.

Natural minerals

Coconut infused mineral eye shadows

100% vegan

Cruelty free

Shades: Nude, Even Nuder, Sentimental, Vapid, Touched, Moonstuck, Rapture, Roused, Madly Deeply, Lightness of Being