Pacifica Pink Nudes Mineral Eye Shadow Palette
0.2 ozUPC: 0068773530217
Product Details
Go totally naked or rock brown smokey eyes with Pacifica Eye Shadow Palette in Pink Nudes shades. This is your daily go to palette. Highly pigmented mineral eye shadows in a range of your new super wearable favorite colors. Any true beauty knows that it's what's inside that matters. It's also what's not inside: these colors are formulated without animal ingredients, phthalates, talc, parabens, and petroleum.
- Natural minerals
- Coconut infused mineral eye shadows
- 100% vegan
- Cruelty free
- Shades: Nude, Even Nuder, Sentimental, Vapid, Touched, Moonstuck, Rapture, Roused, Madly Deeply, Lightness of Being