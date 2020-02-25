Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pacifica® Rosemary Purify Invigorating Conditioner
8 fl ozUPC: 0068773564154
Purchase Options
Product Details
Don’t let your beautiful hair get weighed down or your scalp get clogged with extra junk. This lightweight conditioner combines jojoba and sunflower oils to help hydrate and detangle while rosemary, willow bark, lemon balm and spirulina help support your scalp health.
- Lightweight conditioner for balanced moisture
- Smells like fresh mint
- Made in the USA with the best globally sourced ingredients