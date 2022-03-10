Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pacifica® Rosemary Purify Invigorating Shampoo
12 fl ozUPC: 0068773564153
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sometimes your scalp has just had enough! The products you use in combination with environmental toxins can add to a congested situation, which can leave your scalp dry, flakey, or over oily. This shampoo helps to get the surface junk off, while leaving your scalp feeling invigorated and clean. Gentle enough for every day use, with a minty fresh scent that will brighten any day.
- Smells like fresh mint
- Formulated without sulfates, SLS, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil
- Made in the USA with the best globally sourced ingredients