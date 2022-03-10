Sometimes your scalp has just had enough! The products you use in combination with environmental toxins can add to a congested situation, which can leave your scalp dry, flakey, or over oily. This shampoo helps to get the surface junk off, while leaving your scalp feeling invigorated and clean. Gentle enough for every day use, with a minty fresh scent that will brighten any day.

Smells like fresh mint

Formulated without sulfates, SLS, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil

Made in the USA with the best globally sourced ingredients