Pacifica® Stellar Gaze Eyeshadow Palette

1 ctUPC: 0068773530523
Product Details

It's written in the stars - this palette will be the center of your universe. A mix of punched up pastels, dreamy neutrals and matte & shimmer finishes converge in this 28-shade mineral palette for your most stellar looks. Talc-free, blendable & pigmented formula allows you to create infinite range of gaze-worthy looks – there is no limit to your creativity. Palette is made from 100% recyclable paper and can be recycled by popping out the tins and sliding out the bio-film insert in the front.

  • 28 mineral, talc-free clean eyeshadows
  • Pigmented matte, reflective & shimmer shades
  • Blendable formula