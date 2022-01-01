It's written in the stars - this palette will be the center of your universe. A mix of punched up pastels, dreamy neutrals and matte & shimmer finishes converge in this 28-shade mineral palette for your most stellar looks. Talc-free, blendable & pigmented formula allows you to create infinite range of gaze-worthy looks – there is no limit to your creativity. Palette is made from 100% recyclable paper and can be recycled by popping out the tins and sliding out the bio-film insert in the front.

28 mineral, talc-free clean eyeshadows

Pigmented matte, reflective & shimmer shades

Blendable formula