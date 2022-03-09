It's no secret that glowing, fresh skin looks youthful. This concentrated bioactive serum, with stabilized vitamin C and glycolic acid, is a next-generation support system that helps brighten and relieve clogged, dull skin. Our results driven combination of ingredients include vitamin C – a beloved antioxidant & brightener support for skin, and glycolic acid – an AHA that has been shown to help improve texture, brighten, and refresh lackluster skin.

For all skin types Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, or mineral oil Made in the USA with the best globally sourced ingredients