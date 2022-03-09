Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pacifica Super Lit Glow Baby Booster Serum
1 fl ozUPC: 0068773530397
Purchase Options
Product Details
It's no secret that glowing, fresh skin looks youthful. This concentrated bioactive serum, with stabilized vitamin C and glycolic acid, is a next-generation support system that helps brighten and relieve clogged, dull skin. Our results driven combination of ingredients include vitamin C – a beloved antioxidant & brightener support for skin, and glycolic acid – an AHA that has been shown to help improve texture, brighten, and refresh lackluster skin.
- For all skin types Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, or mineral oil Made in the USA with the best globally sourced ingredients