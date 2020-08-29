Sunscreen and hydration are musts for preventing the appearance of skin aging. This lightweight, daily lotion is infused with vegan collagen*, aloe and flower extracts to hydrate skin daily. The hyaluronic acid which has been shown to hold 1000x its weight in water, provides extra moisture. Carefully formulated with broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, this moisturizer blends in sheer and helps shield against sun's harmful UV rays. For all and aging skin types.