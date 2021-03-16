Shine, hydration & silky protection? Yes, it can be yours in an instant with this light mask that coats hair and helps smooth damaged hair shafts for a shiny, healthy, and silky feel. Formulated with vegan silk proteins and amino acids, the Vegan Silk Instant Gloss Mask is the instant repair your damaged hair needs. An innovative, biomimetic ingredient, vegan silk proteins help revitalize and impart shine and help prevent premature color fading. Give a silky smooth and hydrated life to your hair.

For all dry & damaged hair types

Silicone-free conditioning hair treatment

Helps revitalize hair, add shine and prevent color-fading

Smells like vanilla