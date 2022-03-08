Clean skin is one of the essentials in any age-fighting system. Get ready for bed with our Wake Up Beautiful Dream Jelly Face Wash, the first step in our Wake Up Beautiful routine. Formulated with skin-loving naturals, including quinoa, mushrooms, hibiscus flower and rose, and boosted with hyaluronic acid for added moisture. This sulfate-free jelly cleanser builds into a luxe lather without over-stripping your skin. Rest easy knowing your skin care has just worked hard for you.

Potent blend of skin-loving ingredients that help cleanse and hydrate all skin types, especially dry and combo skin types

Follow with Wake Up Beautiful Overnight Retinoid Cream

Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil