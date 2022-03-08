Hover to Zoom
Pacifica® Wake Up Beautiful Dream Jelly Face Wash
4.7 fl ozUPC: 0068773530504
Product Details
Clean skin is one of the essentials in any age-fighting system. Get ready for bed with our Wake Up Beautiful Dream Jelly Face Wash, the first step in our Wake Up Beautiful routine. Formulated with skin-loving naturals, including quinoa, mushrooms, hibiscus flower and rose, and boosted with hyaluronic acid for added moisture. This sulfate-free jelly cleanser builds into a luxe lather without over-stripping your skin. Rest easy knowing your skin care has just worked hard for you.
- Potent blend of skin-loving ingredients that help cleanse and hydrate all skin types, especially dry and combo skin types
- Follow with Wake Up Beautiful Overnight Retinoid Cream
- Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil