Pacon Construction Paper
9 x 12 inUPC: 0004517306537
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20
Product Details
Perfect for beginner arts and crafts. This 8 color assortment is ideal for young children. Colors include: White, Blue, Pink, Scarlet, Orange, Canary, Light Green and Black. Works great for cutting, pasting, doodling and folding.
- Lightweight construction paper in a PDQ display carton
- Recyclable
- Includes 96 sheets: 12 sheets each of eight colors