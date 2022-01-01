Paladone Brightside Honeysuckle & Rose Scented Bar Soap Collection Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Paladone Brightside Honeysuckle & Rose Scented Bar Soap Collection

1 ctUPC: 0505596474434
Purchase Options

Product Details

Each ingredient in this Brightside Scented Soap Collection has been carefully chosen to create a trio of soaps that produce a luxurious, creamy lather. Ideal for use when washing your hands, taking a bath, or when having a shower. Fragranced with honeysuckle and rose, a sweet and delicate floral scent that will stimulate your senses with each use.

Includes:

  • (3) 3.52-Ounce Honeysuckle & Rose Soap Bars