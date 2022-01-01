Hover to Zoom
Paladone Brightside Honeysuckle & Rose Scented Bar Soap Collection
1 ctUPC: 0505596474434
Purchase Options
Product Details
Each ingredient in this Brightside Scented Soap Collection has been carefully chosen to create a trio of soaps that produce a luxurious, creamy lather. Ideal for use when washing your hands, taking a bath, or when having a shower. Fragranced with honeysuckle and rose, a sweet and delicate floral scent that will stimulate your senses with each use.
Includes:
- (3) 3.52-Ounce Honeysuckle & Rose Soap Bars