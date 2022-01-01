This Honeysuckle and Rose scented Body Polish will pamper your skin and stimulate your senses with it's sweet, delicate, light floral fragrance. Created with love, each ingredient has been carefully chosen to remove dead skin cells and increase blood flow that helps produce new cells resulting in softer, healthier-looking skin. Blended with shea butter, your exfoliated skin will be left moisturised after use. Dead cells, dirt, and oil build up in the epidermis that can prevent topical creams and lotions from working as well as they should, however, this body polish can allow these creams to be more absorbed easier.This luxurious 200ml (6.8floz) body scrub is supplied in a jar which is packed in a beautiful, Brightside branded pink gift box decorated with blue flowers. Suitable for all skin types, it would make a thoughtful gift for any friend or family member who cares for their skin.Vegan, paraben free, and cruelty free. This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain.

Body Polish with sweet, delicate, light floral fragrance