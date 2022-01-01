Whether you are having a quick freshen-up or a more leisurely and indulgent shower to transform your mood, this delicious Brightside Honeysuckle and Rose Shower Gel will stimulate your senses as it releases a crisp floral scent that will evoke memories of a summer garden with each use.This luxurious 350ml (11.8fl. oz) Brightside Honeysuckle and Rose Shower Gel is supplied in a pump-action dispenser that is both convenient to use and makes it easy to control the portion of shower gel delivered by extracting an evenly measured amount. Every ingredient has been carefully chosen to leave your skin feeling cleansed, soft, and rejuvenated. It also makes the perfect present for a family member, friend, or colleague. Supplied with a swing tag.Vegan, paraben free, and cruelty free. This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain.