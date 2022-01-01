Whether you are having a quick freshen-up or a more leisurely and indulgent shower to transform your mood, this delicious Just Good Days Juniper Berry Destress Shower Steamer will stimulate your senses and help you relax as it releases it's fresh aromatic fragrance.

Juniper Berry Destress Shower Steamer will stimulate your senses and help you relax as it releases it's fresh aromatic fragrance.