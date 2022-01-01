Whether you are having a quick freshen-up shower or a more leisurely and indulgent shower to transform your mood, this delicious Just Good Days Lemongrass Oil Scented Shower Steamer will stimulate your senses as it releases it's uplifting, crisp aromatic fragrance.



To use this Lemongrass Oil Scented Shower Steamer simply break off one quarter and place it on the floor of your shower. Turn on the shower and step into a spa experience as the water activates the fizzing reaction and releases the uplifting lemongrass oil scent into the air to leave you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. This gift-boxed 140g (4.9oz) shower steamer makes a great gift idea for a family member, friend or colleague, whatever the occasion. Suitable for all skin types.



Vegan, paraben free, and cruelty free. This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain.