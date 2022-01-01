The Scott and Lawson Beard Fuel Kit contains a 60ml (2fl.oz) Beard Wash, 20ml (0.7fl.oz) Beard Oil and a 20g (0.7 oz) Vegan Beard Wax, each with a Black Pepper and Bergamot Fragrance that is a spicy, woody, peppery scent that has imperceptible notes of lemon and orange. Each ingredient has been carefully chosen to create products designed especially for maintaining beard hair. Also included is a beard comb that will help you keep your beard under control, assist in evenly distributing beard care products, and help you create a well-groomed look. Your beard care routine starts here. Supplied in an acetate gift box, the Scott and Lawson Beard Fuel Kit makes is the perfect present for anyone who either has a beard or is intending to grow one. Full instructions on how to apply each product are included. Suitable for all skin types.