Brightside 350ml (11.8floz) Honeysuckle and Rose Body Lotion is supplied in a pump-action dispenser that is both convenient to use and makes it easy to control the portion of lotion delivered by extracting an evenly measured amount with each use.Our hands are much more exposed to damage than other parts of our body, they are also one of the first places to show any signs of ageing and can transmit germs between surfaces. Therefore, we need to wash our hands regularly, however this can leave them feeling dry with unhealthy looking skin. Brightside 90ml (3floz) Honeysuckle and Rose Hand Balm is supplied in a tube, perfect for keeping in your handbag, backpack, etc so wherever you are, you can apply some each time you wash your hands to nourish them, leaving them feeling soft and smooth true. Suitable for all skin types. Gift boxed.Vegan, paraben free, and cruelty free. This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain.