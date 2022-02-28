Nutrition Facts

2.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 550mg 23%

Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 2g

Protein 2g