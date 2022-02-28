Hover to Zoom
Palirria My Greek Meze Dolma Rice and Dill Stuffed Vine Leaves
10 ozUPC: 0063975900015
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium550mg23%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice ( Cooked ) , Water , Vine Leaves , Onions , Soy Oil , Olive Oil , Dill , Salt , Mint , Black Pepper , Acid : Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More