Palm Harbor 8 Piece Outdoor Wicker Seating Set With Gray Cushions - Two Corner Chairs, Three Center Chairs, Two Ottomans & Coffee Sectional Table

Enjoy entertaining outside with our elegantly designed all-weather outdoor resin wicker sectional set. This finely crafted collection features intricately woven wicker over durable steel frames and UV/Fade resistant cushions providing both comfort and style. This set is sure to provide lasting enjoyment in any outdoor setting. Includes two corner chairs, three center chairs, two ottomans and coffee sectional table.

WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including wood dust and lead, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer or birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/furniture . For more information go to www.CrosleyBrands.com/californiaproposition65

Eight Piece Set

UV Resistant Outdoor Resin Wicker

Durable Steel Frame

Modular design allows for a variety of seating configurations

Palm Harbor Collection

Light Assembly Required