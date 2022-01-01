Palm Harbor 8 Piece Outdoor Wicker Seating Set- Gray Cushions Perspective: front
Palm Harbor 8 Piece Outdoor Wicker Seating Set- Gray Cushions

Palm Harbor 8 Piece Outdoor Wicker Seating Set With Gray Cushions - Two Corner Chairs, Three Center Chairs, Two Ottomans & Coffee Sectional Table

 

Enjoy entertaining outside with our elegantly designed all-weather outdoor resin wicker sectional set. This finely crafted collection features intricately woven wicker over durable steel frames and UV/Fade resistant cushions providing both comfort and style. This set is sure to provide lasting enjoyment in any outdoor setting. Includes two corner chairs, three center chairs, two ottomans and coffee sectional table.


WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including wood dust and lead, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer or birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/furniture . For more information go to www.CrosleyBrands.com/californiaproposition65

 


  • Eight Piece Set
  • UV Resistant Outdoor Resin Wicker
  • Durable Steel Frame
  • Modular design allows for a variety of seating configurations
  • Palm Harbor Collection
  • Light Assembly Required

