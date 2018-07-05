Hover to Zoom
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0001018104180
A unique blend of Cocoa Butter, Alpha & Beta Hydroxy Acids, Vitamin E and Shea Butter that exfoliates dry skin cells and uncovers healthier looking skin. This fast-absorbing lotion helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens skin tone. Your skin will feel soft, smooth and healthier with no greasy after-feel.
- Palmer's is against animal testing
- Use after bath/shower or after exposure to the sun, wind or cold weather
- Reapply as often as needed
- For external use only
- Avoid contact with eyes
- Do not apply to eyelids
- Keep out of the reach of children