A unique blend of Cocoa Butter, Alpha & Beta Hydroxy Acids, Vitamin E and Shea Butter that exfoliates dry skin cells and uncovers healthier looking skin. This fast-absorbing lotion helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens skin tone. Your skin will feel soft, smooth and healthier with no greasy after-feel.

Palmer's is against animal testing

Use after bath/shower or after exposure to the sun, wind or cold weather

Reapply as often as needed

For external use only

Avoid contact with eyes

Do not apply to eyelids

Keep out of the reach of children