Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion Perspective: back
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion Perspective: left
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion Perspective: right
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0001018104180
A unique blend of Cocoa Butter, Alpha & Beta Hydroxy Acids, Vitamin E and Shea Butter that exfoliates dry skin cells and uncovers healthier looking skin. This fast-absorbing lotion helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens skin tone. Your skin will feel soft, smooth and healthier with no greasy after-feel.

  • Palmer's is against animal testing
  • Use after bath/shower or after exposure to the sun, wind or cold weather
  • Reapply as often as needed
  • For external use only
  • Avoid contact with eyes
  • Do not apply to eyelids
  • Keep out of the reach of children